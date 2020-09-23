English
Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is the third strongest UK launch in 2020

The high demand could be due to the title's timed-exclusive status.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a collection that bundles together Super Mario 64, Sunshine, and Galaxy, has become a thriving success in the UK and has become the third strongest launch in 2020, behind only The Last of Us Part II and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It is also revealed to be Nintendo 15th strongest launch of all time in the UK and managed to top the UK charts last week after fending off Marvel's Avengers.

This could perhaps have something to do with the title's timed-exclusive status, as it is only going to remain on sale until March 31, 2021. This may have driven consumer demand but we hope that Nintendo doesn't fall back on using the practice too frequently in the future.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

