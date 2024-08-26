Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story shown in first official trailer

Henry Cavill was undoubtedly a fantastic Superman and we know many would have liked to see him continue in the role. But the most classic is of course Christopher Reeve, who was the first to portray Superman in a blockbuster movie (previous incarnations was mainly made for TV or cheaper produyctions) on the silver screen, debuting in 1978's Superman: The Movie, which went on to have three sequels.

However, the story of Reeves is not an entirely happy one. An equestrian accident in 1995 left him paralyzed and he died nine years later. During his time in a wheelchair, however, he became deeply involved in improving conditions for the disabled, and he trained hard every day to be ready if there was ever a cure for his condition.

Next month, a documentary about Reeves' life will be released in theaters in the US, and since it's financed and created by Warner, we can expect it to show up on HBO Max soon enough. Now we have a trailer for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, and you can watch it below.