Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story premieres on Max December 7th

The documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story has been almost unanimously acclaimed and received many awards. It can be streamed at home right now, but only for a fee, so when is it coming to your Max subscription?

This has now been officially confirmed, and Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story will be released via Max on the 7th of December. The documentary tells the story of the man many still consider to be the real Superman, namely Christopher Reeve. He was the first to portray Superman in a big screen movie, debuting in 1978's Superman: The Movie, which had a total of three sequels.

Unfortunately, the story of Reeve is not an entirely happy one. A horse riding accident in 1995 left him paralysed, and he died nine years later. But during his time in a wheelchair, he became very involved in improving conditions for the disabled, and he trained hard every day to be ready if there was ever a cure for his condition.

You can watch a trailer for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story below. Will you take the opportunity to watch it next month?