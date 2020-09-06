Super Groupies to launch a Ghost of Tsushima collection

You're watching Advertisements

We have reported about collaborations between video game companies and the Japanese fashion brand Super Groupies before, and now the company is at it again with a new collection. This time, it is working with Sony on a Ghost of Tsushima line of products. They might now have a whole lot to do with the samurai theme of the game, but the design and colors are on point.

Take a look below, and if you feel like ordering some, head over to Aitai Kuji to place your order. It's pretty pricey stuff though, so make sure you know what a yen is worth before ordering. Your gear will be delivered early next year.