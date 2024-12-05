English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Super Fantasy Kingdom

Super Fantasy Kingdom reveals second faction: the Undead Kingdom

Alongside the Human Kingdom, this city builder and roguelite will arrive in early 2025.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Hooded Horse and Super Fantasy games have revealed a new faction for their upcoming city builder simulator with roguelite systems, Super Fantasy Kingdom. This faction, the Undead Kingdom, is quite different from the already known Human Kingdom, basically because the Undead have different needs, and their world is also radically different.

You will have faction-specific buildings, such as cemeteries, mausoleums and all these kinds of terrifying buildings, with which you will raise an army of the dead to defend your stronghold and with which to explore the Haunted Lands around you.

Super Fantasy Kingdom has no release date yet, but the publisher says it will be available in the first quarter of 2025.

Super Fantasy Kingdom

Related texts



Loading next content