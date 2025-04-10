English
Super Fantasy Kingdom

Super Fantasy Kingdom prepares colourful city-building roguelite for summer 2025

Build and defend a kingdom against hordes of monsters with a cozy touch.

The Triple-i Initiative showcase has left us with some good news for fans of Super Fantasy Kingdom. The addictive roguelite city-building and defence game set in a pixelated medieval world is in the final stretch of development, announcing a Q3 2025 release window at the big indie showcase.

That's between June and September, so we can expect some refreshing fantasy management this year.

You can check out the new Super Fantasy Kingdom trailer below.

