Super Fantasy Kingdom prepares colourful city-building roguelite for summer 2025

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The Triple-i Initiative showcase has left us with some good news for fans of Super Fantasy Kingdom. The addictive roguelite city-building and defence game set in a pixelated medieval world is in the final stretch of development, announcing a Q3 2025 release window at the big indie showcase.
That's between June and September, so we can expect some refreshing fantasy management this year.
You can check out the new Super Fantasy Kingdom trailer below.