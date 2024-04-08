English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Helldivers II

Super Earth victory in Helldivers II: The Automatons have been eradicated

"And with the Thermynids contained, the galaxy is once again free."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Victory, Helldivers.

With the last positions on the planet Durgen taken, the Automaton threat has been eradicated from the galaxy... at least until Joel wakes up. Removing the robot faction from the game is evidence of the health and strength of the game's community with which Arrowhead is in constant communication. Just this week the second premium warbond, Democratic Detonation, will be released, bringing new equipment and weapons to the game, and from now on all players are heading to the Terminid front to fulfil the new Supreme Order.

However. Just because there are no robots on the left front of the galaxy right now doesn't mean there aren't rumours of a new threat looming over Super Earth. The Illuminati have not yet appeared in the game (but we do know they are out there), and many believe that the third faction will arrive in the galaxy very soon to threaten managed democracy.

Helldivers II

Related texts

0
Helldivers IIScore

Helldivers II
REVIEW. Written by Conny Andersson

Even though he never joined the army, the fate of the world is now in the hands of Conny, who has been slaughtering insects at breakneck speed for the past few days...



Loading next content