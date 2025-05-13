English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Helldivers II

Super-Earth is in danger: Helldivers 2 announces all-out counter-offensive to protect the cradle of democracy

All Helldivers to the launch pods!

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The metagame in Helldivers 2 has been one of the main reasons for the huge success and continuity of Arrowhead Studios' multiplayer title on both PlayStation 5 and PC. Sometimes it relied on offering a little twist to lubricate the release of a new war bonus, or to liven up the release of a new version of Automatons or Terminids or, more recently, Illuminati. But now it looks like the action is intensifying, and it's time to bring the player numbers back up in a big way.

PlayStation has issued a "Galactic Emergency" call to all Helldivers in the face of the true galactic invasion of the Illuminati, in a major offensive that will see us fight these enemies of democracy on our home planet, Super-Earth.

The trailer is a statement of intent, and it seems that many players are reacting positively to return to the ranks of the Helldivers. Will you?

HQ
Helldivers II

Related texts

0
Helldivers IIScore

Helldivers II
REVIEW. Written by Conny Andersson

Even though he never joined the army, the fate of the world is now in the hands of Conny, who has been slaughtering insects at breakneck speed for the past few days...



Loading next content