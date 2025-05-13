Super-Earth is in danger: Helldivers 2 announces all-out counter-offensive to protect the cradle of democracy

HQ

The metagame in Helldivers 2 has been one of the main reasons for the huge success and continuity of Arrowhead Studios' multiplayer title on both PlayStation 5 and PC. Sometimes it relied on offering a little twist to lubricate the release of a new war bonus, or to liven up the release of a new version of Automatons or Terminids or, more recently, Illuminati. But now it looks like the action is intensifying, and it's time to bring the player numbers back up in a big way.

PlayStation has issued a "Galactic Emergency" call to all Helldivers in the face of the true galactic invasion of the Illuminati, in a major offensive that will see us fight these enemies of democracy on our home planet, Super-Earth.

The trailer is a statement of intent, and it seems that many players are reacting positively to return to the ranks of the Helldivers. Will you?