Super Crazy Rhythm Castle announced by Konami

It's becoming increasingly common that we can announce new games from Konami, who was more or less abscent from the video game industry for many years. This includes both new releases for Metal Gear and Silent Hill, and today another game has been confirmed.

The publisher has now revealed yet another upcoming project, this one is called Super Crazy Rhythm Castle. It is being developed by Second Impact Games and is described as a "chaotic rhythm adventure". It includes co-op for up to four people and the synopsis reads:

"A character-based rhythm game at its core, Super Crazy Rhythm Castle mixes genres to take you on a unique adventure through a bizarre castle, with a cruel king hell-bent on throwing you off your rhythm!

Solo, or with a band of up to three friends, will you conquer the castle?"

We're promised "over 30 tracks" and the gameplay seems to involve some pretty clever mini-games and challenges. Check out the reveal trailer below.

Thanks, Gematsu.