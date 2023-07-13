Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Super Crazy Rhythm Castle

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle announced by Konami

The game features co-op for up to four people alongside over 30 unique tracks.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

It's becoming increasingly common that we can announce new games from Konami, who was more or less abscent from the video game industry for many years. This includes both new releases for Metal Gear and Silent Hill, and today another game has been confirmed.

The publisher has now revealed yet another upcoming project, this one is called Super Crazy Rhythm Castle. It is being developed by Second Impact Games and is described as a "chaotic rhythm adventure". It includes co-op for up to four people and the synopsis reads:

"A character-based rhythm game at its core, Super Crazy Rhythm Castle mixes genres to take you on a unique adventure through a bizarre castle, with a cruel king hell-bent on throwing you off your rhythm!

Solo, or with a band of up to three friends, will you conquer the castle?"

We're promised "over 30 tracks" and the gameplay seems to involve some pretty clever mini-games and challenges. Check out the reveal trailer below.

HQ
Super Crazy Rhythm Castle

Thanks, Gematsu.

Related texts



Loading next content