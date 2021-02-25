Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Super cozy Kena: Bridge of Spirits has been delayed until August

The title will now be launching on August 24.

The sparkling, colourful and well-designed Kena: Bridge of Spirits has for a while been a very much anticipated PlayStation title that would brighten the first, skimpy quarter of 2021. But the bad signs were there, of course. January came and went, and now at the end of February, of course, it felt far too late for Kena to get a confirmed date before the end of March.

The second delay now became a fact and we will have to wait until August 24 before both HDR and Philips Ambilight get stress tested for real. You can check out the new trailer below.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

