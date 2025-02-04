Super Bowl week kicks off with the Super Bowl Opening Night: A press conference mixed with spectacle

HQ

It is the biggest week of the year for sports in the US. LIX Super Bowl takes place next Sunday, and while many people are still talking about that NBA mega-deal, soon everyone will talk about American football. In fact, even if the Super Bowl is just one match, celebrations have already started in the Opening Night at the Super Bowl, an event that took place Monday in New Orleans.

There's a lot of excitement for the game, which will be a rematch from the 2023 Super Bowl, pitting Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, with Chiefs posed to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row.

The event on Monday was previously known as "Media Day", but has been transformed into a "fan friendly spectacle" with a few thousands of fans and some music... although, in the words of of CNN reporter Kyle Feldscher, "it's basically a press conference".

Still, fans from Chiefs and Eagles could enjoy a lot of interviews with the players just days before one of the largest sporting events in the world. Among those, of course, was Travis Kelce, 35-year old tight end for Chiefs and, famously, Taylor Swift's boyfriend since 2023.

"I better hold up my end of the bargain, right? If she's out here being the superstar she is, never taking no for an answer, and always working her tail off, I better match that energy for sure" he said to reporters, as picked by USA Today.

Another Chiefs player, safety Justin Reid, is hyping the game, because if Chiefs manages to "threepeat" as Super Bowl winners, they would be "up on the Mount Rushmore of greatest teams across any sport, ever", he brags. "It's a tremendous opportunity to do something that's never been done before. Something the whole city will be proud of and remember for the rest of their lives"", as picked by BBC.

We will know on Sunday, February 9. In CET, Europe time, it will start at 00:30 CET on Monday, Feb 10 (one hour earlier in UK time).