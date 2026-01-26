Super Bowl LX will be a 2015 rematch with Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots

HQ

The 60th edition of the Super Bowl is set after the NFL finals took place on Sunday, with drastically different results: the AFC Championship was a defence-focused match in which the New England Patriots defeated the Denver Broncos 10-7, while the NFC Championship was a thrilling shootout between Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams; the Seahawks won 31-27.

Now it's all ready for Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8 in Santa Clara, California, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, in a rematc of the 2015 Super Bowl, which ended with a victory for the Patriots, 28-24. Seahawks' last and only Super Bowl victory came in 2014, while the Patriots have won Super Bowl six times, including 2017 and 2019, thanks to legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

If they win, it would be their first Super Bowl without Brady and without Bill Belichick at the team, but they have already extended the record of 12 Super Bowl appearances. Will you follow Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8?