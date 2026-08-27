Super Bowl champions Seattle Seahawks sold for a NFL record of $9.6 billion

HQ

The Seattle Seahawks, the team that thrashed the New England Patriots and conquered the Super Bowl LX earlier this year, the first team to win Super Bowl with a non-American (British) coach, Aden Durde, has been sold for a record $9.612 billion.

To sell a NFL team, a majority of the team owners need to approve the sale (24 of the 32 owners). The amount of $9.612bn is the highest ever paid for an NFL team, surpassing the sale of the Washington Commanders for $6.05 billion in 2023. In sports teams in general, it is only behind the two sales of Los Angeles Lakers: it was sold for $10 billion in 2025 and the NBA team was sold again this month for $12.5 billion.

The Seahawks's were owned by the estate of Paul G. Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, which inherited the NFL team when he died in 2018. After agreeing terms on July 11, the owners have approved the sale and it has now been sold to a group led by billionaire Vinod Khosla (with a net worth of $13.2 billion according to Forbes), co-founder of Sun Microsystems