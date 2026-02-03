Super Bowl ads now cost anywhere between $7 and $10 million for 30 seconds

HQ

There are few sporting events with as many eyes on them as the Super Bowl. Sure, there's a World Cup this year that'll likely blow it out of the water, but the tradition of the Super Bowl ads always draws people who may not even be NFL fans into the sport for at least one night. We know Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day, Minions 3, and The Mandalorian and Grogu all have slots lined up during the show, and they've likely paid a tremendous amount of money for them.

According to Variety, NBC is looking for anywhere from $7 to $10 million for a 30-second ad slot. That might explain why some big movies like Avengers: Doomsday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and everything from Netflix, Apple, and Amazon are skipping the show entirely.

With YouTube trailers allowing eyes on a movie or ad for free, it might be difficult to excuse a Super Bowl level expense these days. However, so long as the tradition of the Super Bowl having memorable ads remains, people will tune in to see what's going on, even if it's mostly just celebrity-injected food and product commercials these days.

