Super Bomberman R has sold 2 million copies

Yesterday we just reported that Super Bomberman R Online is going to land on consoles and PC this year, leaving its Stadia exclusivity period soon. But it turns out this is not the only news from the Super Bomberman universe - we also heard something else about another game from the same franchise.

Super Bomberman R is the action party game that inspired the Online version, it was firstly released to Nintendo Switch back in March 2017, then followed by PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam in June 2018. Now the game has surpassed 2 million units sold worldwide, developer & publisher Konami announced.

The studio also stated that they are planning to hold a commemorative campaign in the future and we can expect to hear more details soon.

What kind of events or activities would you like to see Konami hold for Super Bomberman R?