Super Bomberman Collection announced for the Switch consoles

One of the smaller surprises during yesterday's Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase was the announcement of Super Bomberman Collection for Switch and Switch 2. It includes no less than seven different games (two of which have not previously been released outside Japan) from the classic party series, spread across twelve versions.

Here are the games included:



Super Bomberman



Super Bomberman 2



Super Bomberman 3



Super Bomberman 4



Super Bomberman 5



Bomberman



Bomberman II



This is, of course, a pretty tasty party package, but the fact is that there is more to look forward to - because the collection got a so-called shadow drop. It was not only announced, but has also been launched already. Check out the Super Bomberman Collection trailer below and hurry up if you like fastpaced puzzle games and local multiplayer.