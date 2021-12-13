Cookies

Super Animal Royale

Super Animal Royale finally gets a release date on Google Stadia

It's hitting the cloud-based platform on December 14.

After being announced for the platform way back in May this year, Super Animal Royale finally has a release date on Google Stadia. The free-to-play battle royale is arriving on the cloud-based platform on December 14 - just in time for the holidays.

The game's Stadia launch coincides with a major update that enables cross-platform parties for the very first time. It also arrives just in time for the return of the Bwoking Dead event, which is set to run until January 4. This limited time mode, which initially debuted at Halloween, tasks four random players with infecting their competitors with a deadly zombie chicken virus. The other 36 players must try and evacuate and prevent getting infected.

You can take a look at the Bwoking Dead mode in the video above.

Super Animal Royale

