Super Alloy Crush offers Mega Man X-inspired action starting next month

Yesterday, we reported that Mega Man himself is coming to Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, where he'll appear as a driver starting March 25. In addition, we already know that Mega Man: Dual Override is set to be released next year.

But... if you feel like that still isn't quite enough to satisfy your Mega Man craving, it might be a good idea to check out the alternatives, and one of them is Super Alloy Crush. It's being developed by Alloy Mushroom, who make no secret of their source of inspiration:

"Super Alloy Crush is a fast-paced 2D roguelike brawler inspired by classics like Mega Man X. Play as Kelly and Muu (No.02) to defeat enemies and obtain the ultimate cosmic treasure: Planet AE-38. Alone or with a friend in local co-op, get ready for your biggest challenge yet!"

We actually got to try it out fairly recently, and you can read what we thought in our preview. Now, a release date has been revealed via a new trailer, and as early as April 8, it will be available as an Early Access title on Steam.

Check out the insanely Japanese trailer for this insanely Japanese game below.