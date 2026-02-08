Super Alloy Crush Gameplay Preview: Classic Pixel Action for a New Generation

There is a special kind of magic in games that dare to be uncompromising. Games that don't apologise for being loud, fast and excessively over-the-top. Super Alloy Crush is exactly that, and even in this early version, the vision is clear - an explosion of colour, speed and retrofuturism - a game that shamelessly borrows heavily from Mega Man X but still dares to stand on its own two feet.

Super Alloy Crush takes place in a universe moulded in high-tech decadence - where the legend of the mythical planet AE-38 attracts adventurers from across the galaxy. It is said that the planet is the ultimate prize - a cosmic paradise filled with resources, power and machines that can fulfil the wildest dreams. Two of these hopefuls are the robot Muu and the soldier Kelly, who both share the dream of AE-86, but have very different approaches to trying to get there.

Right from the start, it's clear that the developers really want to build a world, not just a flashy framework cast in pixel nostalgia. No, here they are striving for something bigger, and a lot of background information is dumped on you early on, for better or worse. The ambitions are wonderful, but if you expect to be able to quickly throw yourself into the action of the game, it may feel a bit like an unexpected bump in the road.

But, as mentioned, you can't complain about the level of ambition here - the world is well thought out and the characters feel far more real and well thought out than in many other similar titles. And when Super Alloy Crush finally lets you loose, it's impossible not to get carried away.

This is an ad:

The battles are the game's real strength. The pace is fast, the movements are precise, and each attack feels satisfyingly heavy. Muu is the faster of the two, built for close combat, aerial combos, and quick evasive manoeuvres. Linking attacks, keeping enemies in the air, and then finishing with a digital coup de grace is just as addictive as it sounds. Kelly, on the other hand, is more methodical, focusing on traditional puffers and remote control. The two play styles are simply very different, and this contributes to each playthrough having a distinct personality.

But if there's one place where Super Alloy Crush really flourishes and shows its true colours, it's in the game's bosses - or rather, the battles against them. These massive, mechanical colossi are not just obstacles - they are outright showstoppers - both in terms of design and gameplay. Here, super-stylish design is mixed with a legitimately challenging intensity, and each battle becomes a deadly dance, chaotic and pulse-raising, but also hugely satisfying.

The balance is already really good at this early stage, and that feeling of failing, learning, and ultimately defeating something that initially felt impossible is something that the Super Alloy Crush team has truly succeeded in capturing.

This is an ad:

Then, of course, I have to comment on the visuals. Because wow. Holy cow. We're talking about a pure declaration of love for pixel art here. The colours are strong, the environments detailed, and the animations full of life. Every explosion, every movement, and every enemy feels like it was crafted with love, with a uniquely distinctive and accurate style. As if that weren't enough, the music is also top-notch, with pulsating electronic compositions that really make you want to sit and sway along happily.

For those who can't get enough after completing the game's story mode, there is also a survival mode with waves of enemies to fend off, and between rounds you get the opportunity to upgrade your character. Incredibly entertaining as well as addictive, and with a little more polish, this could be really, damn good.

Super Alloy Crush is a game that already exudes soul, ambition and a genuine love for classic action. It's not finished, it's not perfect - but it's full of energy and promise. For those who love fast-paced 2D games with a clear identity and uncompromising attitude, this is something you should definitely try out. Because if the team continues in the same vein as they have done so far, this could very well become a true cult classic.

The game is scheduled to be released as Early Access shortly, and a demo is available to try out on Steam.