Super-afternoon of tennis today: Alcaraz-Musetti and Djokovic-Sinner at Roland Garros

Tennis fans will have a feast today, with Roland Garros men's singles semi-finals taking place, including a generational clash betweek Novak Djokovic, one of the greatest of his generation, and Jannik Sinner, World No. 1 for a year, and fifteen years younger than 'Nole'.

The super-afternoon will start at 13:30 BST, 14:30 CEST, at the Philippe Chatrier court, with a match between Lorenzo Musetti and Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard, defending champion, has already faced (and won) Musetti twice in clay this year. The Italain, born in 2002, has only won Alcaraz once, and it happened in 2022. It would be a surprise if Musetti bests Alcaraz this time (Alcaraz is exceptionally in-form recently, beating Tommy Paul 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 two days ago).

Then, at 18:00 BST, 19:00 CEST (not earlier than that, at least), Sinner vs. Djokovic will face in what could be a final in its own right. Sinner may be, alongside Alcaraz, the successor of the "Big Three", but it would be wrong to rule 38-year-old Djokovic out yet, who after a series of first-round exits at the beginning of the clay season, has improved considerably at Roland Garros.

"I think a lot of people count him out already, but this year he's had wins over Carlos at the Australian Open, he has beaten me at the French Open. Forget the age. For any player, those are pretty good results", said Zverev, who suffered himself the force (and intelligence) of a tennis legend looking for a record 25th Grand Slam title.