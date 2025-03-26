Sunderfolk launches on the 23rd of April

HQ

Trying to teach your friends a new game, even to those more experienced with tabletop RPGs or board games can be quite a task. Sunderfolk's aim is to give you and your pals a fantasy adventure that doesn't require one person explaining the rules while everyone else grazes on a bag of crisps.

Coming from Secret Door and Dreamhaven, the game is headed up by ex-Blizzard boss Mike Morhaime, and includes other industry veterans in its development team. It features up to four-player co-op, allowing you to use a mobile app instead of a controller to play the game as it runs on your console or PC.

If you want to take a look at Sunderfolk, there's plenty of gameplay in the launch trailer below, and you can try the game for yourself on the 23rd of April, when it launches for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.