Sumo Nottingham will soon end its involvement with Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Texas Chain Saw Massacre fans were dealt an unexpected blow this week, as developer Sumo Nottingham announced it would soon be ending its involvement with the game.

In a statement on X, which can be seen below, the developer explained that it would be working with a new team to "ensure a smooth and efficient handoff". No reason was given, however, as to why it decided to step away from the project.

Publisher Gun Media also responded to a fan on X following the announcement to reassure them that this would not impact the game's future plans.

The announcement is a pretty strange one indeed, considering that Texas Chain Saw Massacre only released last August on PC and consoles.