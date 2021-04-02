Sumo Group's revenue grew by a record-breaking 40% in 2020

You're watching Advertisements

Sumo Group has reported that its revenue increased by 40% in 2020 - its sharpest annual increase to date. For 2020, the company reported a revenue of £68.9 million and for the previous year this was at £49.0 million.

The company's growth can be attributed to several different factors. Over the last year, Sumo Group acquired both Pipeworks and Lab42 - two promising developers. It also saw great success with the release of the BAFTA winning Sackboy: A Big Adventure, which released as a PS5 launch title.

Commenting on the company's success over the past year, Carl Cavers, Chief Executive Officer of Sumo Group, said: "2020 has been an extraordinary year for us in so many ways. Our people have responded brilliantly to the pandemic restrictions, delivering many fantastic games and winning some incredible awards, including two BAFTAs. In February we announced achieving the maximum 3 Star Accreditation in the Best Companies Survey, which is a massive achievement for the Group.

"The year ahead is packed with even more exciting opportunities for our talent to shine, and we are excited about the launch of Secret Mode, our new publishing business, announced in March 2021. Our focus remains on delivering further strong growth organically and by acquisition, and the pipeline of opportunities remains strong. We have an enviable level of visibility on development fees in 2021 and, with our markets continuing to perform strongly, are increasingly confident about the future of the business."