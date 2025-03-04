Sumo Digital's publishing department Secret Mode has been sold

HQ

Sumo Digital recently made a huge change to stop making any kind of games based on its own original IP, instead committing to become a support studio to help others complete their projects. This change included layoffs and now also the selling of one of its more recently founded divisions.

The publishing department known as Secret Mode has been sold to Emona Capital. Known for its publishing work on indies and various AA titles, like Still Wakes the Deep and Eternal Threads, the publisher is joining up with the company that currently owns Company of Heroes developer Relic Entertainment and Amber Studios too.

As part of this change, Secret Mode will now operate as an independent publisher focussing on indies. It will still be helmed by Ed Blincoe and James Schall, and we're told that it has the "full backing of Emona".

Speaking about this move, Blincoe stated: "Secret Mode is deeply passionate about the creativity and innovation within the indie space, and so we are thrilled to be partnering with Emona Capital and to fully focus on the independent publishing scene. I also want to express our gratitude to Sumo not only for believing in Secret Mode's original vision and overseeing our startup years, but for granting us this opportunity to become a fully independent entity."

It's unclear just how much Secret Mode was sold to Emona Capital for.