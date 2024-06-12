Sumo Digital to lay off 15% of its workforce

HQ

After plenty of pleasant days with Summer Game Fest, Xbox Games Showcase and more, it's now time to return to the boring stuff - because the mass layoffs in the gaming industry unfortunately continues.

This time, it's British giant Sumo Digital (Sega Superstars Tennis, Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing, Little Big Planet 3) that via X declares that 15% of their workforce will be laid off. According to Wikipedia, Sumo Digital employed around 1100 people last year, which means that around 165 people (with Insider Gaming claiming it could be up to 250 people affected) are affected at the developer's many studios in Canada, the United Kingdom, Poland, the Czech Republic and India.

Sumo Digital writes:

"While we have been able to manage through many of the recent difficulties the games industry has faced, we have not been immune and reshaping operations across the business to better navigate the upcoming challenges expected in the coming months, is a path we must now take to ensure the security of the business going forward.

The difficult decision to reduce our costs across the business in a number of ways is a direct result of these challenges, and unfortunately will include a reduction in the number of people the business can support."

Very sad of course, and as usual we can't do much more than hope that everyone lands as softly as possible and finds new jobs ASAP.