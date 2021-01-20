Sumo Digital seems to be working on a "AAA title in an established open-world"

You're watching Advertisements

Sumo Digital just released Sackboy: A Big Adventure and they are currently working on Hood: Outlaws & Legends, which launches in May. But then what? The video game industry analyst MauroNL has noted that they seems to have at least two other projects going, with one of them being a "AAA title in an established open-world", according to job listings.

This project is further described as "a well established IP" and anyone who gets this job will help "grow the universe of a multi-title franchise" as a Senior Game Designer. Of course, we don't know what it is, but Sumo has been working with Microsoft, Sega and Sony previously. Perhaps they are doing something with a Rare franchise, a new Sonic Racing title, or something Sackboy related?

The second job is "an extraordinary opportunity for an experienced Lighting Artist to join an experienced team currently working on an unannounced 3rd person multiplayer action title". Further on, it says that this is an "exciting new multiplayer high-profile shooter IP franchise" and the one applying should be a "game designer specialising in the character, combat, and traversal mechanics to play a pivotal role in developing the core experience of a AAA game from the ground up". Another demand is " a strong understanding of modern gaming trends; particularly in the PvP shooter genre".

As this game is not related to any franchise, it's almost impossible to guess what it is.

Regardless, it's nice to see that Sumo Digital have things in store for the future. We look forward to see what it is, probably a few years from now considering that the projects sound like they might be fairly early on in the development.