Summer Shows: Expectations and hopes for June 7th's Xbox Games Showcase

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Although we no longer call it "E3", and although a huge exhibition hall in the heart of Los Angeles is no longer being hired to host a series of key publisher-specific showcases, the spirit of that show, thankfully, lives on. This is primarily thanks to Geoff Keighley, who has virtually taken over with his "Summer Game Fest" concept, but also because the other major players, as if by magic, continue to schedule their shows around the same time, just digitally.

So we'll be covering all of these shows, and through a series of articles we'll be preparing for each one together. Practical info on where and when, as well as a few predictions on what we're likely to see, and perhaps a dream hope or two, that's the plan, so let's get started with this summer's shows!

What, Where, When

Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase will take place on June 7 at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST. It can be viewed on all the major streaming platforms, and Xbox itself provides links to YouTube and Twitch.

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Let's just get it straight what Xbox itself says about the show, so we can set the scene for what to expect:

"It's time for another look at the future of gaming - the Xbox Games Showcase 2026 will air on Sunday, 7 June, starting at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK time. It will be followed immediately by a deep dive into the return of one of Xbox's most legendary franchises in the form of Gears of War: E-Day Direct. We'll begin the day with our annual Xbox Games Showcase, including first gameplay looks and huge news on upcoming titles from our first-party studios across the Xbox family, as well as our third-party partners around the globe - from the biggest franchises to soon-to-be indie darlings. Immediately following the Showcase, we'll delve even deeper into one of the games coming later this year, directly from the team behind the Gears franchise, The Coalition Studio. Gears of War: E-Day Direct will take players to the start of Emergence Day, offering new details, gameplay and insights into the hugely anticipated origin story of the Gears of War saga."

We expect a show that will run longer than State of Play but shorter than Summer Game Fest, so around an hour and a half, though this has not been definitively confirmed. However, it appears they are sticking to the format from previous events, where we see a broader show followed by a segment dedicated exclusively to Gears of War: E-Day.

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Specific Expectations

Now we know what it's all about and when the show is taking place, so what do we expect to see?



We know for certain that Gears of War: E-Day will take centre stage, and we also know that Microsoft plans to launch the game this year, so it seems quite obvious that it will be given a release date and that all questions regarding gameplay will be answered.



Furthermore, we also know that Halo: Campaign Evolved will be part of the show, and given that leaks have pointed towards a launch as early as July, it also seems likely that the game will be showcased and given a date.



We know that although Fable has been pushed back to February 2027, the game will get a new trailer, which will no doubt feature more gameplay.



We also know that Bethesda Game Studios will not be showing anything new from The Elder Scrolls VI.



The Vague Hopes

Now we know what we can semi-realistically expect, what are we hoping to see?



It seems quite likely that we'll get a broader update on some of the games from first-party studios we already know about. Clockwork Revolution may not get a specific release date (it seems fairly certain it will appear in 2027), but a new look at the gameplay seems likely. The same can be said of State of Decay 3, and perhaps even Marvel's Blade from Arkane.



It's also about time that Toys for Bob, who previously worked on Spyro and Crash Bandicoot, revealed what they've been working on for quite some time.



We know there won't be any talk of strategy games, or news about Helix, but it could be fitting to see Microsoft, for example, unveil the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller 3, which we've previously seen via a series of leaks, too.



Kojima tends to work in a rather focused manner, so it's by no means out of the question that something surprising might happen with OD, for which we got a teaser last year and which looks rather terrifying.



What would you like to see from the Xbox Games Showcase?