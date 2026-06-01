Summer Shows: Expectations and hopes for June 7th's Summer Game Fest

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Although we no longer call it "E3", and although a huge exhibition hall in the heart of Los Angeles is no longer being hired to host a series of key publisher-specific showcases, the spirit of that show, thankfully, lives on. This is primarily thanks to Geoff Keighley, who has virtually taken over with his "Summer Game Fest" concept, but also because the other major players, as if by magic, continue to schedule their shows around the same time, just digitally.

So we'll be covering all of these shows, and through a series of articles we'll be preparing for each one together. Practical info on where and when, as well as a few predictions on what we're likely to see, and perhaps a dream hope or two, that's the plan, so let's get started with this summer's shows!

What, Where, When

We know a fair bit less about this year's Summer Game Fest showcase than we do about Sony's State of Play. However, we do know that it starts at 22:00 BST/23:00 CEST, and that there's a warm-up from 21:30 BST/22:30 CEST via YouTube, so the duration and content won't be published here in advance. To build anticipation early on, Sony revealed that they would be dedicating a significant portion of their show to Marvel's Wolverine, but there are no promises here. Even the description remains deliberately vague:

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Live from the Dolby Theatre, join Geoff Keighley, Lucy James and thousands of fans for a look at what's next in video games.

Traditionally, Summer Game Fest lasts around two hours and offers a far more eclectic mix of major and minor titles.

Specific Expectations

Now we know what it's about and when the show is taking place, what do we expect to see?

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Given that this year's show is sandwiched between dedicated showcases from Sony, Microsoft, and possibly Nintendo later on, it's less likely (though not impossible) that we will see major first-party titles here. We therefore think that the majority of these reveals will come from third-party developers.



Historically, Keighley has had a good relationship with Square Enix, and previously revealed Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth as a final, major announcement. The same could happen with the third and final chapter of the VII trilogy.



There is a wealth of strong third-party launches that could easily be showcased during the show, from Capcom's Onimusha: The Way of the Sword to Control Resonant and Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis.



Mundfish has traditionally favoured Keighley as well, so new looks at Atomic Heart 2 and The Cube also seem likely. Both games were revealed during last year's Summer Game Fest.



Rumours have been swirling, and we doubt they're entirely off the mark: we expect something Resident Evil-related here, both in the form of an expansion for Requiem, but possibly also the long-awaited remake of Code Veronica.



The Vague Hopes

Now we know what we can semi-realistically expect, what do we hope to see?



Summer Game Fest would be an excellent venue for, say, Cloud Chamber Games and the first vague teaser for BioShock 4. The studio has been working on it for a long time and has rebooted the project several times, but even with that in mind, we're keeping our fingers crossed that a more formal reveal is on the cards.



Sticking with high-impact third-party reveals, we also reckon Avalanche is nearly ready with Hogwarts Legacy 2. Whether that happens here, at another showcase, or perhaps not at all just yet, we don't know, but it would fit very well with the show's focus on third-party titles, and a Hogwarts Legacy 2 would grab a lot of the limelight.



Although Kojima is currently working on OD, a project that could be shown at Summer Game Fest, or perhaps more likely at the Xbox Game Showcase, he is also working on Physint. Given their friendship, Kojima could take to the stage to show concept art, or perhaps a flashy CG teaser.



What would you like to see at Summer Game Fest?