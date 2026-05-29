Summer Shows: Expectations and hopes for June 2's PlayStation State of Play

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Although we no longer call it "E3", and although a huge exhibition hall in the heart of Los Angeles is no longer being hired to host a series of key publisher-specific showcases, the spirit of that show, thankfully, lives on. This is primarily thanks to Geoff Keighley, who has virtually taken over with his "Summer Game Fest" concept, but also because the other major players, as if by magic, continue to schedule their shows around the same time, just digitally.

So we'll be covering all of these shows, and through a series of articles we'll be preparing for each one together. Practical info on where and when, as well as a few predictions on what we're likely to see, and perhaps a dream hope or two, that's the plan, so let's get started with this summer's shows!

What, Where, When

Sony's State of Play kicks off on June 2 at 22:00 BST/23:00 CEST. It can be viewed on all the major streaming platforms, but PlayStation itself refers to YouTube and Twitch.

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Let's get straight to what Sony itself says about the show, so we can set the scene for what to expect:

"State of Play returns on Tuesday 2 June with more than 60 minutes of updates, announcements and gameplay reveals from top studios around the world. To kick things off, you'll get a closer look at Marvel's Wolverine. Insomniac Games will share more from its upcoming third-person action-adventure game, showcasing Logan's brutal and relentless combat alongside some new details. This all-new take on the comic book legend launches on PS5 on 15 September."

Okay, 60 minutes, that's historically quite a bit longer than other State of Play broadcasts, suggesting this one might be a bit more packed, but it could also simply be because the gameplay presentation of Marvel's Wolverine takes up a bit more time.

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What to Expect

Now we know what it's about and when the show kicks off, so what do we expect to see?



Sony actually has fewer active first-party studios than one might think, and we know what a large number of them are working on. Therefore, it is decidedly unrealistic to expect a long list of first-party reveals during this State of Play. Specifically, we expect Cory Barlog to finally unveil his project at Sony Santa Monica, which is in all likelihood being developed in parallel with a larger studio project. Whether this is the Faye-centred God of War spin-off remains to be seen, but it certainly sounds plausible.



It seems somewhat of a coincidence that Sony has recently registered the trademark "Break In", and this points, if nothing else, towards Fairgames, Haven Studios' live service game, which has admittedly been through a few mediocre internal playtests, but which could easily be showcased.



Exactly what the line-up of third-party titles will look like is hard to say. Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, Control Resonant, Final Fantasy VII Part III, Judas, which of the upcoming shows will feature which game? We know that the autumn, despite the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19, needs to be filled out, so we expect to see a healthy number of games getting release dates across publishers and platforms.



We expect a number of the indie titles Sony has previously spotlighted to receive more attention. Games such as Hela, Out of Words, Mortal Shell II, Ontos, Over the Hill - games Sony has previously helped to reveal or showcase, and which are specifically set to launch in 2026 - should get some time in the spotlight here.



The Vague Hopes

Now we know what we can semi-realistically expect, so what are we hoping to see?



Although opinions are divided on Naughty Dog's position as a sort of leader among PlayStation's own studios, there is always something hugely exciting about whatever the studio unveils, and we reckon it could well be time for a fresh look at Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. To be perfectly honest, it seems more fitting for a showcase this autumn, or at The Game Awards, but it would at the very least cement interest in this new IP, assuming, of course, that Naughty Dog is ready.



Although it's more likely that CD Projekt RED will turn up at Summer Game Fest a few days later, we're just generally keeping our fingers crossed that the Polish studio makes an appearance one way or another. It could be with The Witcher 4, which is probably the most likely scenario, but it could also be with a sneak peek at the next Cyberpunk. We have no doubt whatsoever that Cyberpunk will be formally unveiled before The Witcher 4 is released, but the question is simply when.



Bioshock 4 has been through a very turbulent development period, and it remains to be seen whether Cloud Chamber is even suited to handling the franchise. But it would still be hugely exciting to see the series resurrected at State of Play, bringing a new lighthouse, a new city, a new era.



It's been over two years since Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was released to poor reviews, and reports subsequently emerged that Rocksteady was finally getting started on a new, traditional single-player game, and a Batman-focused one at that. More recently, rumours have pointed towards a Batman Beyond game, which is fine by us. Is the game ready? No, not by a long shot, but it would be brilliant to see some sort of trailer, if only to remind people that the studio is back on track.



What would you like to see from State of Play?