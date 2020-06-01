Summer in Mara demo is now available ahead of release

In 2020, Summer arrives a little bit earlier. Development of Summer in Mara has officially wrapped up, and so we have a set release date for Nintendo Switch and PC, plus a demo version on the latter format. The full game will be on the eShop and Steam on June, 16, while the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions will come at a later date.

Chibig Studio also announced that Summer in Mara Prologue is already available to download for free on Steam. The gameplay mixes farming, crafting, and exploring mechanics. Players will take care of the island's crops and gather resources to build a boat and explore an entire archipelago. Open world mechanics are accompanied by a story made up of more than 100 quests.

Watch the latest trailer and the opening cinematic of Summer in Mara below.

