Summer Games Done Quick raises over $2.4 million for Doctors Without Borders

The Games Done Quick organisation continues to be one of the finest examples of what gaming can be at its best. The charitable initiative brings together a bunch of speedrunners and community members and sees players attempting to shatter game records all during a hectic period of a few days, all while raising money for those who most need it.

This summer, the big event was Summer Games Done Quick, and it happened over the weekend, bringing together tons of folk and raising millions of dollars for Doctors Without Borders at the same time.

Now that the event is over, the grand tally of how much money has been raised has been revealed, and according to Games Done Quick, it reached a whopping $2,436,614. Speaking about this amazing effort, GDQ stated:

"Thank you to everyone who made this marathon possible, and to all of you for your amazing generosity & support."

As for what's next for Games Done Quick, Flame Fatales will be the next event running between September 7-14, and it will be followed by Games Done Queer from October 31 to November 2, all ahead of Awesome Games Done Quick in January 2026.