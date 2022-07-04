Cookies

      news

      Summer Games Done Quick raised over $3 million this year

      The event concluded over the weekend.

      HQ

      This weekend, on Sunday, July 3 to be exact, marked the conclusion of the Summer Games Done Quick event, a charity initiative that sees individuals speed running various games while simultaneously live streaming their efforts in a bid to raise money for Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières).

      This year's event took place between June 26 and July 3, and now that it's over, the exact amount of money that has been raised has been revealed, and it's a whopping $3 million.

      To be precise, it was $3,016,200 that was raised, all of which will go to the charity and will hopefully be used for all kinds of good. With this event in the books, Games Done Quick has now raised a cumulative $40 million across all events it has ever run.

      Summer Games Done Quick raised over million this year


