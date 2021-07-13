English
Summer Games Done Quick racks up $2.8 million for charity

The total has now passed over $34 million for all Games Done Quick events.

Games Done Quick has grown to be a monster of a charity event in the gaming industry. The event that brings together the best speedrunners in the world, brings in a massive following of viewers to watch these talented individuals beat iconic games in mere minutes, and the latest of the GDQ events, was Summer Games Done Quick, which concluded this past Sunday.

The event itself managed to generate over $2.8 million for charity, with the money itself going to Doctors Without Borders, a charity that helps those affected by war, disasters, and epidemics. Following this event, Games Done Quick has managed to amass over $34 million for various different charities over its history, which is a pretty monumental figure.

The next GDQ will take place early next year, when Awesome Games Done Quick will return between January 9-16, 2022.

Thanks, Eurogamer.



