Summer Games Done Quick is taking an online format again in 2021

It has been announced that Summer Games Done Quick will once again be taking an online format due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In a post on its website, organizers for the event said: "In order to ensure the continued safety of our attendees, runners, volunteers, and staff, this year's SGDQ marathon will once again be heading online."

The event, which sees players speedrun a variety of games in support of charity, is due to take place July 4-11. Game submissions are open at the end of today and run until April 5, and general volunteer submissions are also opening on April 9. You can find out more details here.