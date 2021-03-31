Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Summer Games Done Quick is taking an online format again in 2021

Game submissions for the event are open at the end of today.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It has been announced that Summer Games Done Quick will once again be taking an online format due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In a post on its website, organizers for the event said: "In order to ensure the continued safety of our attendees, runners, volunteers, and staff, this year's SGDQ marathon will once again be heading online."

The event, which sees players speedrun a variety of games in support of charity, is due to take place July 4-11. Game submissions are open at the end of today and run until April 5, and general volunteer submissions are also opening on April 9. You can find out more details here.

Summer Games Done Quick is taking an online format again in 2021


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy