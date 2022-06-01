Summer Game Fest's partner line-up has been revealed

HQ

The full list of partners that will be making an appearance at this year's Summer Game Fest has officially been revealed. Including over 30 names, you can take a look at all the various companies tied to the show below.

2K, Activision, Atlus, Bandai Namco, Bloober Team, Capcom, Coffee Stain, Deep Silver, Devolver Digital, Digital Extremes, DotEmu, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Focus Entertainment, Frost Giant Studios, Humble Games, Level Infinite, Mediatonic, MiHoYo, Netflix, PlayStation, Raw Fury, Samsung Gaming Hub, Sega, Square Enix, Skybound Games, Steam, Studio MDHR, Tribeca Festival, Warner Bros. Games, and Xbox.

As for when the Summer Game Fest show will take place, the main event is set for June 9, and will start at 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST.