Summer Game Fest will be back in June next year

And it will be both a digital and an in-person event.

As a way to round out this year's Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley just revealed that next year will officially see Summer Game Fest returning in June once again, and this time it won't be solely a digital experience, as there will also be in-person elements as well.

As for what this means has yet to be elaborated on just yet, but considering E3 is also set to return next year as well, hopefully this means the show will boast quite a significant in-person audience.

