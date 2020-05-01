Summer Game Fest to save our summer after E3 cancellation

You weren't alone if you feared that this summer would be a bit boring for us gaming enthusiasts when E3 was cancelled, The Last of Us: Part II was delayed indefinitely, and it seemed like we got disappointing news pretty much every day for a while back there. Fortunately, things have started looking better, and now we have another reason to be excited for what awaits in the coming months.

Geoff Keighley, the creator of The Game Awards and many other great initiatives, has revealed Summer Game Fest. This is basically an umbrella for many of the upcoming digital events and announcements developers and publishers will have to replace E3 and the other cancelled shows.

The fun will start with Microsoft's Xbox Series X-focused Inside Xbox stream next week and end with Gamescom: Opening Night Live on August 24. Four months sounds like a lot doesn't it? You'd think there would be long periods without something happening? Not when Keighley has confirmed that 2K, Activision, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Blizzard, Bungie, CD Projekt Red, Digital Extremes, Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Private Division, Riot Games, Sony, Square Enix, Valve, and Warner Bros. have already signed up to be a part of "Phase 1".

That could mean that we'll finally see the unveiling of Warner Bros. Montreal's Batman game, the Ratchet and Clank sequel, the Mass Effect remasters, this year's Call of Duty, FIFA 21 and several other unannounced projects on top of updates from Cyberpunk 2077, Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, Marvel's Avengers, and other games we already know about.

These reveals aren't even the only things we can look forward to either, as the Summer Game Fest will also have special in-game events, alphas/betas/demos for upcoming games and a few other secrets through the coming weeks and months. All of this, plus our very own Game On, makes it absolutely clear that this summer will be extremely exciting. Stay tuned.