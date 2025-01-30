Summer Game Fest showcase will take place on June 6

HQ

Considering the death of E3 and the fact that Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest has steadily become increasingly popular and large, it's probably of no surprise to hear that the event will once again be back this June for a showcase that will be broadcast around the world and various in-person activities in the days that follow.

It has been confirmed that the Summer Game Fest showcase will happen on June 6 at 22:00 BST / 23:00 CEST at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, and that this will be a two-hour-long show that will feature "spectacular new video game announcements, surprises and reveals."

This will then be followed by the Play Days activities where media and influencers combine in downtown Los Angeles, to see many of the games that appeared in the show itself. This will run between June 7-9 and will feature "more than 40 of the gaming industry's top publishers."

While this is pretty much the same as former years, albeit on a slightly larger scale, this year's SGF will include one additional new element, a "business-to-business thought leader event to delve into some of the key changes, challenges and opportunities facing the global video game industry." This will be stewarded by Keighley and GamesIndustry.biz's former head Christopher Dring.

We can also expect other shows to happen around this time period, although for the time being, the only one that has been announced is a Day of the Devs: SGF Edition, which will no doubt be chock-full of indies to watch out for.