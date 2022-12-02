Summer Game Fest set for June 8

HQ

While all eyes are still on the upcoming The Game Awards show, Geoff Keighley has directed our attention briefly toward the future, by announcing the official date for the Summer Game Fest in 2023.

Set to take place shortly before E3 returns, the annual showcase has been locked in for June 8, 2023, although for us in Europe, this will probably be the morning of June 9. And this is because the Los Angeles-based show usually takes place at such a time that it aligns with the early morning hours, as is the case with The Game Awards next week.

"In keeping with tradition, we'll have tons of exciting announcements from the developers that are pushing the games industry forward, and will once again highlight other publisher digital events, demos, and more surprises to be announced in the coming months," said Keighley.

Summer Game Fest will be held at the YouTube Theater at the Hollywood Park in LA, and will feature both a live audience, and will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube. Tickets will go on sale in early 2023.