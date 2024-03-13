English
Summer Game Fest set for June 7

The event will be held in front of a live audience in Los Angeles.

Geoff Keighley has officially announced the date and time for when Summer Game Fest will be airing its live showcase this year. The major conference will be held at the YouTube Theater once again in Los Angeles, and will be set for June 7, 2024 at 22:00 BST / 23:00 CEST.

Keighley has stated that the event will be approximately 2 hours long, have a live audience and of course also be streamed around the world on a variety of platforms.

We're yet to hear about attending and featured developers, or finer details about the show including the number of reveals/announcements, but we do know that public tickets will go on sale as far as May 7th.

