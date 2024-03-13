Summer Game Fest set for June 7

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Geoff Keighley has officially announced the date and time for when Summer Game Fest will be airing its live showcase this year. The major conference will be held at the YouTube Theater once again in Los Angeles, and will be set for June 7, 2024 at 22:00 BST / 23:00 CEST.
Keighley has stated that the event will be approximately 2 hours long, have a live audience and of course also be streamed around the world on a variety of platforms.
We're yet to hear about attending and featured developers, or finer details about the show including the number of reveals/announcements, but we do know that public tickets will go on sale as far as May 7th.