Summer Game Fest set for June 7

Geoff Keighley has officially announced the date and time for when Summer Game Fest will be airing its live showcase this year. The major conference will be held at the YouTube Theater once again in Los Angeles , and will be set for June 7, 2024 at 22:00 BST / 23:00 CEST .

Keighley has stated that the event will be approximately 2 hours long, have a live audience and of course also be streamed around the world on a variety of platforms.