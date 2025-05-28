Summer Game Fest period expands with environmental activism-geared Green Games Showcase

HQ

We already know of a handful of shows that are happening as part of the Summer Game Fest proceedings, as beyond the main Geoff Keighley-hosted show, we can look ahead to the Xbox Games Showcase, and also Day of the Devs and the Wholesome Direct. But now we know of another too.

This is the Green Games Showcase, and as the naming convention suggests, this has an environmentally-friendly focus. The aim of the show isn't just to spotlight a handful of exciting and promising games from developers big and small, but also to launch a fundraiser that aims to enable 50,000 trees to be planted by June 30, all in a bid to reforest the endangered animal habitats in Timor-Leste.

The Green Games Showcase is being led by PlanetPlay and supported by OneSeed, and speaking about being part of the SGF proceedings, PlanetPlay CEO Rhea Lucas adds: "This is more than just a showcase, it's a rallying cry. The games community is one of the most passionate and creative forces on the planet. By bringing green gaming to the Summer Game Fest stage, right as the world marks World Environment Day, we're proving that play can be powerful, and that environmental impact can be entertaining, inclusive, and inspiring."

The showcase will happen on June 7 at 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST on the SGF/The Game Awards YouTube channel, after the Wholesome Direct, and as for which developers we can expect to be a part of the show, we're told in a press release that the following will all be present: