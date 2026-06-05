Summer Game Fest kicks off with the announcement of the Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake

We didn't have to wait even five minutes for Summer Game Fest to give us the first surprise that had us jumping out of our seats at this seventh edition, in 2026. The trailer we saw opened with a first-person view of a French building where an elderly lady opened the door to a flat for rent. The thing is... we didn't remember Resident Evil Code Veronica like that, and the fact is that this is a complete remake of the game, which is coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027.

Geoff Keighley wanted to thank the series' producer, Jun Takeuchi, for choosing him and SGF to make this very special announcement. At the moment we don't have a release window for Resident Evil Veronica (as this version is called), but you can check out the trailer below.