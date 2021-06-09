Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live! - What we expect/hope to happen

The busiest week of the gaming calendar is kicking off tomorrow with the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live!, a show hosted by Geoff Keighley that will mark the start of the event that will run alongside E3 2021.

The broadcast will begin at 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST, and to mark the occasion, we will be co-streaming the event, as well as hosting pre and post shows to speculate and then digest what was revealed over its duration. You can be sure to catch all the action at the GR Live homepage at 18:30 BST / 19:30 CEST.

What we expect:

What we hope for:



A sizzle reel for The Witcher: Season 2, to be followed up on during June 11's Netflix Geeked Week show Summer Game Fest appearance.



Elden Ring: The rumours have been swirling about this anticipated title for a while, and while Bandai Namco does have an event planned for E3, a teaser to get the blood pumping would start the season off right.



Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout's Season 4 is coming to a close in early July, but the Summer Game Fest does seem like a ripe opportunity for a teaser of what might be planned for Season 5.



A reveal or teaser for the next game in the works by Hideo Kojima.



What we dream to see (but probably won't get):



Overwatch 2: With Blizzard Entertainment being a partner and Activision showing off the new season of Call of Duty, a new reveal for Overwatch 2 would surely get fans hyped up.



What would you like to see during the Summer Game Fest show?