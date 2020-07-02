Summer Game Fest Demo Event hitting Xbox on July 21

You're watching Advertisements

Earlier this summer our friend Geoff Keighley announced the Summer Game Fest, a sort of E3 replacement that will last the summer and involve a bunch of big reveals and announcements. It'll also involve getting our hands on some new games, it turns out, with Microsoft just confirming the Summer Game Fest Demo Event, which will start on Xbox One in just a couple of weeks, on July 21.

Running until July 27, the event will give Xbox-owning gamers a chance to look at a number of games ahead of time, with pre-release demos of more than 60 titles (they're saying "somewhere between 75 and 100 when the dust settles"), including:



Cris Tales



Destroy All Humans!



Haven



Hellpoint



Skatebird



The Vale: Shadow of the Crown



Raji: An Ancient Epic



Welcome to Elk







We're told that some of the demos will stick around, while others will disappear once the event is done, so it'll be a case of grabbing the games while you can. More details here.