Necromunda: Hired Gun
English
Summer Game Fest and E3 just got even better with a Koch-stream

Mark June 11 on your calendars.

Next week will be insane in the best possible way for people who loves video games. First we have Summer Game Fest on June 10 with tons of announcements and then E3 from June 12-15 with even more announcements. And if you thought June 11 would be a great day to rest your brain from all the awesome - think again.

Koch has now announced Koch Primetime Gaming Stream. It starts 21:00 on June 11, and we think we might be in for some real treats as Koch has franchises like Dead Island, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Saints Row and TimeSplitters. And it's a fairly safe bet to believe that some of the games Koch reveals will get more attention during E3 as well.

