Summer Game Fest 2025: A guide to all the shows and what they'll contain

Summer Game Fest is set to kick off later this week, with some major shows that are likely to be making headlines for the days and weeks to come. But, with a lot of shows on the docket this year, if you're not sure which ones you want to watch, we've got a handy little list of when each show will air and what sort of atmosphere you can expect.
Announced the day before its arrival (thanks, Sony), the weekend kicks off slightly early as Sony looks to show off some of its upcoming games in a 40+ minute presentation. With the future of games like Marathon and other live-service endeavours up in the air, we'll see what Sony feels confident about showing off.
This showcase highlights games either made by disabled developers, or games that seek to assist those with disabilities through accessibility options. It's going to last just short of an hour and features games from all sorts of genres. Though, considering what comes after, you would be forgiven for not expecting the biggest releases at this show.
This is likely to be the biggest showcase of the entire weekend. Geoff Keighley will be taking the stage to reel off some huge advertisements, with a couple of games here and there. Joking aside, this 2-hour presentation is likely to have a lot of things to talk about, as is usually the case with the SGF Showcase.
Following the SGF Showcase, we have more of an indie-focused showcase. With unique and interesting games, Day of the Devs often makes us stay up just that bit later for an hour after the SGF Showcase.
Usually, a Devolver Direct showcases a lot of different indie games with an overarching absurd theme. This year, there's a focus on one game, Ball X Pit. Quite a unique focus, and perhaps one to watch if you're a regular fan of Devolver.
Yet another big one here, which is the IOI Showcase. We'll be getting the latest on MindsEye, Hitman: World of Assassination, and the recently revealed 007 First Light.
This is a show that very much does as it says on the tin. If you like cosy, cutesy, and cuddly, then you'll want to see all of the above in the wholesome games from this year's Wholesome Direct.
Another show that can be pretty much understood from the title. The Women-Led Games Showcase covers all sorts of genres, with development teams led by women and that are made up mostly of women.
The Latin American Games Showcase hopes to increase the visibility of the games being made in the LATAM Region and by Latin Americans worldwide. More than 50 games are set to be included in this show, including world premieres.
Another showcase, another region of the world. This is a debut show this year, highlighting games from - you guessed it - Southeast Asia and giving them a global audience. More than 45 games are set to be featured, providing a little bit of something for everyone.
Green Games Showcase promises to be more than a show. It is a rallying cry, coming from PlanetPlay as a way to show that games can be a powerful way to show how we need to care for our environment.
Hosted by Matt Mercer and Laura Bailey, the Future Games Show will last for around 90 minutes this year, featuring more than 45 games from all ranges of genres. World premieres, demo drops, and deep dives are all on the menu.
While you might not have guessed it from the name, the Frosty Games Fest also is concerned with a specific area of the world. This show gives a platform to developers based in or from Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. It also stands firmly against AI and NFTs in games.
The second big daddy of the weekend. We're expecting a lot of surprises at this year's Xbox showcase, especially considering it has remained largely secretive about what it's bringing. Gears of War? Fable? Perfect Dark? All could appear, or not as the case may be. We do know we'll get an extended look at The Outer Worlds 2 immediately following it.
Focusing on the games you play with a mouse and keyboard, this show features more than 50 games, with new titles, updates on existing games, and more all on the cards.
The latest night of the weekend so far, this is primarily for those that want to see a substantial look at Death Stranding 2: On the Beach ahead of the game's launch later this month.
While this year's Black Voices in Gaming show might not have revealed much yet, we can imagine it'll focus on games coming from Black creators. New game trailers, discussions, updates and more are likely on the cards.
And that's that! Which show are you most looking forward to? Keep an eye out for our coverage of the biggest news from each event over the weekend.