Summer Game Fest 2022 Schedule: All the information on dates and times

HQ

It's almost time for the "not-E3" to begin, and with that being the case, the next few days are packed with a range of showcases and events from big and small publishers and games companies from all over the world. With everything kicking off with the Summer Game Fest, which takes place tomorrow, we've pulled together this handy guide to keep you up to date with all the shows over the next week, including when they will take place, and where you can watch them.

Also, be sure to visit our Summer Events subpage to keep up to date on all the latest news and trailers from the next couple of days.

Summer Game Fest - June 9

Starting everything off is Summer Game Fest, a show hosted by Geoff Keighley. This event will include trailers and announcements from over 30 partners, and will be taking place on the evening of June 9 at 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST. Expect a show that is approximately two hours in length, and be sure to tune into the GR Live homepage to catch it with us.

This is an ad:

Devolver Digital - June 9

Shortly after Summer Game Fest, the indie publisher Devolver Digital will be hosting a short showcase of its own. This will be around 30 minutes long and is said to feature at least four games. Catch it on Twitch at 23:00 BST / 00:00 CEST (June 10).

Netflix Geeked Week: Gaming - June 10

This is an ad:

Netflix is wrapping up its Geeked Week event by hosting a final day revolving solely around games and productions based on games. Geoff Keighley is being tapped as a host for this as well, so expect some interesting developments here. You can catch it on YouTube when it starts at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST.

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase - June 12

We had a State of Play last week, but now is Microsoft's turn to take the stage with the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. This is said to be around 90 minutes in length and should answer some questions about Xbox's thin release schedule later this year. The show is planned to start at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST, and you can watch it at the GR Live homepage with us.

This is an ad:

PC Gaming Show - June 12

Following up from Xbox and Bethesda's event is the PC Gaming Show, which should do what it says on the tin and focus mainly on PC games. We're told that this will include over 45 trailers, interviews, and announcements, and will be starting at 20:30 BST / 21:30 CEST on Sunday. Be sure to catch it on YouTube and Twitch.

Capcom Showcase - June 13

A late addition to the party is the Capcom Showcase, which will feature updates on previously announced titles coming from the Japanese publisher. Set to take place late on Monday night, at 23:00 BST / 00:00 CEST (June 14), you can check it out on YouTube and Twitch.

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase Extended - June 14

To wrap-up this year's batch of showcases will be the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase Extended, an event that will be around 90 minutes in length and will provide deeper looks at the announcements and titles featured during Sunday's main show. This will take place at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST, and can be watched on YouTube or on Twitch.