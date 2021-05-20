Summer Game Fest 2021 plans announced

You're watching Advertisements

Last year's summer was a travesty for announcements and video game events, with several smaller happenings that often were poorly communicated and did not deliver as expected, while also being more around for several reasons. One of the reasons for this was the lack of E3 with all the condensed fun in one place during a few days, and Geoff Keighley's (The Game Awards founder and host) Summer Game Fest with events between May and August 2020.

Fortunately, E3 is back this year, and the line-up seems really good. And Summer Game Fest 2021 has now been revealed and this time it will be tightened up due to fan feedback. The event starts June 10 (yup, two days ahead of E3) at 19:00 and will run for three hours with stuff to reveal and show from over than 30 developers and publishers, including "more than a dozen" world premieres according to Keighley, who also adds there will be "a lot of the live service games" and "some big announcements and some long-awaited things".

As usual, you will be able to read all about Summer Game Fest 2021 and of course E3 here at Gamereactor. Check out the image below to see all participants, which includes both PlayStation and Xbox - but not Nintendo, unfortunately.

Thanks, VGC.