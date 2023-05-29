Summer edition of Games Done Quick has now started

HQ

It's that time again! After raising over $2.6 million for charity last winter, it is now time for this year's summer edition of Games Done Quick where lots of games will be completed at a speedrun pace. The gaming charity marathon runs for a week and starts with games like Sonic Frontiers, Bugsnax and Mega Man Maker. Since its inception, Games Done Quick has raised over $43 million and this summer's event will benefit MSF (Doctors Without Borders).

The vent has now kicked off and the schedule for the whole week can be found here and everything is of course streamed on Twitch.