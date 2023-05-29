Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Summer edition of Games Done Quick has now started

Games Done Quick has so far raised over $43 million for charity.

It's that time again! After raising over $2.6 million for charity last winter, it is now time for this year's summer edition of Games Done Quick where lots of games will be completed at a speedrun pace. The gaming charity marathon runs for a week and starts with games like Sonic Frontiers, Bugsnax and Mega Man Maker. Since its inception, Games Done Quick has raised over $43 million and this summer's event will benefit MSF (Doctors Without Borders).

The vent has now kicked off and the schedule for the whole week can be found here and everything is of course streamed on Twitch.

