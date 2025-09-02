Summer champions: clubs leading in Europe at the first international break

HQ

The first international break of the season starts now, after most leagues in Europe have only played two or three matchdays. It is still way too early to draw conclussions, but there are already some winners and losers from the opening matches, the ones that took place in August. The "summer champions", so to speak.

Premier League

In England, predictibly, the only team with 9 points, and 3/3 victories, is last year's champions Liverpool. That already includes one of the biggest games in the calendar, a home victory against Arsenal, last year's runner-ups.

Chelsea is second, with two victories and one draws, and five sides have two victories and one defeat. Surprisingly, Manchester City is way down after only winning one match and losing two...



Liverpool: 9 points

Chelsea: 7 points

Arsenal: 6 points

Tottenham: 6 points

Everton: 6 points

Sunderland: 6 points

Bournemouth: 6 points



LaLiga

Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid has started in strong terms, with three victories, despite him taking these games as "pre-season". Only Athletic Club has won all first three games, but are behind in goal average. FC Barcelona, last year's winners, stumbled in Vallecas, and Atlético de Madrid, which usually finishes third, has started horribly: one defeat and two draws... 17th out of 20.



Real Madrid: 9 points

Athletic Club: 9 points

Villarreal: 7 points

Barcelona: 7 points

Espanyol: 7 points

Getafe: 6 points



Ligue 1

Few suprises in Ligue 1: PSG has not dropped any point, and so far the only team matching them is Lyon, with three out of three victories. Last year's runner ups Marseille have only won one, lost two. The most recent winner other than PSG, Lille in 2021, are third.



PSG: 9 points

Lyon: 9 points

LOSC: 7 points

Monaco: 6 points

Lens: 6 points

Strasbourg: 6 points

Toulouse: 6 points



Serie A:

Only two games have been played in Italy before the break, and four teams have achieved two victories. Atalanta, third last year, is way behind with two draws, and Inter Milan sits sixth with three points, lifted by the goal average so far.



Napoli: 6 points



Juventus: 6 points



Cremonese: 6 points



Roma: 6 points



Udinese: 6 points



Bundesliga

Bayern Munich wins Bundesliga almost every year, and there have been no surprises so far after two matchdays. The only team that took their crown in 2024, Bayer Leverkusen, is struggling (1 draw, 1 defeat) and have just fired their coach, Erik ten Hag...